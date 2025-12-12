Through his play on the field and his boisterous personality off of it, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has emerged as a household name in college football. His dynamic play style earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist and propelled the Commodores to their first 10-win season in program history.

But Pavia doesn't have the background typical of this sport's stars. He was an unheralded recruit out of high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and began his collegiate journey at the junior college level with New Mexico Military Institute.

He almost took an entirely different path than the one that led him to Nashville. During a recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," Pavia revealed that Deion Sanders offered him a scholarship at Jackson State after his two years at junior college.

An interesting wrinkle prevented Pavia from enrolling with the Tigers.

"Coach Prime offered me at Jackson State," Pavia said. "But he was so real. He was like, 'Hey, look. We're looking for a backup. You ain't playing over my son even if he gets hurt.' And I'm like, at least he's real, you know? So I took the offer to New Mexico State."

Both sides benefitted from Sanders' honesty. Deion's son, Shedeur, starred at Jackson State and followed him to Colorado, where he was the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Sanders is now starting for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie.

Pavia ended up signing with New Mexico State. After an up-and-down first year that saw him bounce between the bench and the starting lineup, Pavia was named the 2023 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year after tallying 3,896 total yards and 33 touchdowns.

With demonstrated success at the FBS level, Pavia took his chances in the transfer portal. Interest from other schools didn't reach the level he expected.

"When I hit the transfer portal, no one wanted me," Pavia said. "It was like, my biggest offer was Washington State. No disrespect to Washington State, I thought I was better than that."

That was until New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill -- who briefly retired following the 2023 season -- and offensive coordinator Tim Beck were hired onto Clark Lea's staff at Vanderbilt. Pavia initially committed to Nevada out of the portal. He was set on a future with the Wolf Pack until Kill called him from a boat in Mexico and informed Pavia of his decision to join the Commodores. That was enough to tip the scales in Vanderbilt's favor.

"I feel like I'm a loyal dude," Pavia said. "You took a chance on me coming from JUCO to New Mexico State, with this opportunity, it's in the SEC, I'm going to take it."

Pavia had to return to New Mexico State and complete 21 extra credit hours so he could meet Vanderbilt's rigorous academic standards. The work, obviously, paid off.

Pavia has won 17 games in two seasons as Vanderbilt's starter. He led the SEC with 27 touchdowns passing this season and his 826 yards rushing paced the conference's quarterbacks.

"I can win wherever I go. I just need a chance," Pavia said. "I just need an opportunity. The NFL as well. Just give me a chance. I just want an opportunity. I can show you that I'm the player. That's just who I feel who I am deep inside. I'm a true competitor. At all costs, I'm going to beat you out.

"It don't matter who you are, what you do, where you came from -- I'm gonna win."