Diego Pavia struck the Heisman pose after one of his three touchdowns in No. 17 Vanderbilt's 31-24 win over No. 10 LSU. It's a celebratory move reserved only for the most elite, or the most self-confident, players in college football. Pavia is both of those things. And he had his Heisman moment on Saturday.

It would be difficult to identify a player more important to his team's success than Pavia is to Vanderbilt. The Commodores had not been to a bowl game in six years when he transferred in from New Mexico State, and they promptly posted a winning season in his debut campaign and suddenly have momentum in the College Football Playoff race. The program's rise coincides entirely with Pavia's emergence as a star.

Saturday's victory was a step forward in both of those realms. It was a program-defining win for Vanderbilt, which until this week had not been favored against a ranked opponent in 176 games. It was a statement performance from Pavia, too, as he flashed his dynamism in a do-it-all effort on a massive stage.

Not only did Pavia pass for 160 yards and a score, but he also led all players in carries (17), rushing yards (86) and touchdowns (2). He did all that against one of college football's top defenses, no less -- one that had not allowed more than 24 points all year until the Commodores broke the 30-point threshold.

It was after Vanderbilt's final touchdown, a 21-yard sprint, that Pavia hit the Heisman pose.

"I didn't see the pose, but yeah, I think he's the best player in college football," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said postgame. "That's what I think. You can't watch him play and not realize what a game-changer he is. There are a lot of good players; there's only a handful, to me, that can take a game over, and he's one of those."

Movement in the betting market reflected Pavia's surge in the Heisman race. His odds to win college football's most prestigious award, per FanDuel, skyrocketed to +1900 after the victory. Only six players nationally have shorter odds. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (+230) and Alabama's Ty Simpson (+270) are the perceived frontrunners.

"He deserves all the attention, all the credit," said Lea. "He's a confident guy, but he's humble in his process. His greatest trait is his curiosity. He's a dawg. That's what he is. And he shows up every time. I love him, and I'm glad he's with us. I hope for everything for him, including the Heisman."

This is really nothing new for Pavia, who passed or ran for a touchdown in 24 consecutive games entering the week, going all the way back to his final year at New Mexico State. The sixth-year senior is a more refined player this season, though, and is clearly a much better passer than previously in his career. Last week, he passed for 300 yards for just the second time in his career and set a personal best with five touchdowns through the air. His 70.5% completion rate on the year is more than 10 points higher than his previous season-long best.

Pavia has the numbers, the swagger and now the team resume it takes to clinch a spot at the front of the Heisman race. If he keeps things rolling when the Commodores host No. 16 Missouri and travel to No. 21 Texas in the next two weeks, he might just earn himself a seat at the award ceremony in New York City.