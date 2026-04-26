Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, one of college football's most polarizing players over the past two seasons, didn't hear his name called at any point during the 2026 NFL Draft. That makes him the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014.

One look at Pavia's college production would be enough to raise questions about why an NFL team didn't take a late-round flier on the Vanderbilt quarterback. In four seasons, two with New Mexico State and two with Vanderbilt, Pavia totaled 10,255 yards passing, 3,094 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns.

Pavia's senior season with the Commodores was especially impressive. He led the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and yards per attempt (9.4). His 4,402 total yards led all Power Four players, and that accounted for more than 70% of the Commodores' total offense. No other Heisman finalist accounted for more than 50% of his team's total yardage.

NFL teams look for winners, and Pavia checked that box, too. In 2023, Pavia helped NMSU reach 10 wins for the first time since 1960. At Vanderbilt, Pavia compiled a 17-9 record, and his career in Nashville was littered with signature moments. Perhaps the biggest was upsetting No. 1 Alabama in 2024.

Last fall, Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-win regular season, including wins over four ranked opponents. In his final regular season game, Pavia totaled 433 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-24 rout of rival Tennessee in Neyland Stadium.

Despite all of those achievements, Pavia went undrafted in 2026 and is still waiting to sign as an undrafted free agent. Questions about his age, physical tools and poor judgment off the field were enough to push teams away.

Size and age were key factors

Two factors were working against Pavia beyond his control: size and age. While Vanderbilt officially listed Pavia at 6-foot, his combine measurement came in at a significantly smaller 5-9 7/8 inches. That immediately put Pavia behind the 8-ball just based on history.

In the modern era, the two smallest quarterbacks drafted were Kyler Murray and Bryce Young at 5-10 1/8 inches. Those players both displayed high-end physical traits and went No. 1 overall despite questions about size. In the entire history of the NFL Draft, short quarterbacks have been routinely overlooked. One of the most notable was Doug Flutie, listed at 5-foot-10, who was an 11th-round pick in 1985.

Pavia's size creates questions in a couple of areas. First, will he be able to see -- and throw -- over the gargantuan linemen in the NFL? Second, there are durability concerns. How will he hold up when taking big hits from defensive linemen and linebackers significantly larger than him, especially as a player who likes to use his mobility?

Then, there is the age question. At 24, Pavia is the same age as Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud, players with multiple years of NFL experience. When a player like Pavia really breaks out later in his college career, NFL teams will always have questions about how his game will translate to the next level.

Off-field question marks

Pavia brought along concerns about his maturity entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Pavia was a brash player who relished getting under the skin of opponents and their fans, but his actions following the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony took things to another level.

After finishing second to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Pavia was spotted in a New York club next to a sign that read, "F--- Indiana." He also posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "F--- ALL THE VOTERS, BUT ... FAMILY FOR LIFE."

Pavia later apologized for that post on social media, saying, "I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful."

The questions about his maturity certainly came up in pre-draft interviews with teams, and they definitely came up during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. At one point, Pavia joked that his frontal lobe was still developing.

"Yeah, [Vanderbilt] coach [Clark] Lea always preached that your frontal lobe isn't fully developed until you're 25," Pavia said. "I just turned 24, so I got like 360 more days to go."

Diego Pavia controversies post-Heisman ceremony

Date Incident What Happened Dec 13–14, 2025 Profane social‑media post aimed at Heisman voters After finishing second to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza at the Heisman ceremony, Pavia posted an Instagram story reading "F‑ALL THE VOTERS, BUT… FAMILY FOR LIFE", which quickly spread online and was widely criticized as disrespectful. Dec 14, 2025 Viral nightclub photo/sign Photos and videos circulated showing Pavia at a New York nightclub holding a sign reading "F‑‑‑ Indiana", interpreted as a slight toward Mendoza and the Hoosiers after the loss. Dec 15, 2025 Public apology Pavia released a lengthy statement on X admitting he "didn't handle those emotions well" and apologizing to Heisman voters and Mendoza, calling his actions "a mistake." Dec 19–21, 2025 Program response / discipline question Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said Pavia's actions "sent the wrong message" but emphasized support and context around emotional disappointment. The university later confirmed no punishment would be imposed. Feb–Apr 2026 (contextual fallout) "Polarizing reputation" in draft discourse During NFL Combine interviews and draft coverage, scouts and analysts referenced Pavia's post‑Heisman behavior when discussing his "polarizing" image and confidence.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Pavia said people outside the locker room often mistake his bravado for arrogance. The Vanderbilt quarterback said his swagger is a result of the preparation he puts in throughout the week and in the offseason.

"I want them to know, and the future teammates that I do have, that, game on the line, I got you. Don't worry about it," Pavia said. "That's how I carry myself. I think people get caught up in my confidence for arrogance. But my confidence comes from my preparation of work that I put in in the offseason, the week of, just things like that. That's what boosts me to have that extra edge on Saturday."

Pavia has proved people wrong throughout his career, and he will likely use this NFL Draft snub as motivation when he lands with a team as a UDFA.