Florida defensive back Dijon Johnson is set to undergo surgery on his right knee to repair a meniscus injury, according to Swamp247. It is not clear how much time Johnson, who suffered the injury in Florida's Week 4 loss to Miami, will miss.

Prior to exiting the Miami game, Johnson had four tackles and notched his first pass breakup of the year on the Hurricanes' opening drive. After initially undergoing evaluation in Florida's locker room, he returned to the sideline on crutches and with a brace on his right knee.

Johnson started at cornerback in all four of Florida's games this season. He had eight tackles and an interception against LSU amid the Gators' 1-3 start.

Without Johnson, former top cornerback prospect Cormani McClain could be in line for more work. He entered the Miami game for Johnson and intercepted the only pass that Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck threw his way.

The No. 14 prospect nationally and No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, McClain initially signed for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders. He was mostly kept on the bench through his first few games with the Buffaloes as Sanders publicly questioned his desire to play football and adjust to the collegiate level.

Cormani McClain rumor 'blown out of proportion,' says Florida's Billy Napier: Former five-star CB 'doing fine' Brandon Marcello

Sanders noted that McClain did not study film and was often late to team meetings. McClain entered the transfer portal in April 2024 after appearing in nine games as a freshman and committed to Florida.

He played in just three games in 2024 -- including his first career start in a loss to Texas -- but stuck with the Gators in the offseason and now looks to be a big part of their defensive game plan. It certainly seems as if he's shaken off the rough start to his college career.

"Cormani has improved as a tackler," Florida coach Billy Napier said in August. "I think he's had a great offseason. He's gained probably 15 pounds of lean muscle. He's bigger, he's stronger, he's been much more disciplined, he's been much more consistent as a teammate, much more accountable. He hasn't had a 6 a.m. the entire offseason, which is an accomplishment for him. So, I think he's grown up quite a bit.

"I think he understands his level of loyalty and accountability to the team. He wants to be a guy that people can trust."