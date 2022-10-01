Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.

Hodge was called for unnecessary roughness with targeting and ejected from the game while Gabriel was able to walk off under his own power.

Beville has completed 22 of 34 passes in his career for 251 yards with a touchdown and an interception. A few plays after the dangerous hit, Oklahoma running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for a 20-yard score.

The Sooners have struggled in the first two quarters of their first road Big 12 matchup against TCU. Gabriel completed 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards as the Sooners trail 34-17 in the first half. TCU is out-gaining the Sooners 326 to 189. Oklahoma has scored touchdowns on just one of seven drives with a fumble, a turnover on downs and three punts.