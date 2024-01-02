Washington starting running back Dillon Johnson exited late in the Huskies' 37-31 Sugar Bowl win against No. 3 Texas with an apparent leg injury, which occurred with just under a minute to play as the No. 2 Huskies attempted to drain the clock.

After being tackled from behind on third down, Johnson was seen writhing in pain on the turf. He was only able to put a little weight on his right foot and was ushered by trainers into the medical tent before being carted from the field after the game. At the time of his injury, Johnson posted a team-high 21 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The injury could ultimately be problematic for the Huskies as they advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 1 Michigan, but it also nearly cost them the game as it preserved at least some hope for Texas. The Longhorns didn't have any timeouts when Johnson exited the game, meaning Washington could have taken the clock all the way down to around 10 seconds before punting the ball away. Instead, the clock -- which had 50 seconds remaining -- didn't start until Washington snapped the ball due to the stoppage in play.

Texas then drove 56 yards in 45 seconds to nearly pull off a spectacular victory.

To compound matters for the Huskies, star cornerback Jabbar Muhammad also left the game with an injury of his own on Texas' final drive while breaking up a pass in the end zone. Washington's defense still held the Longhorns from a potential game-tying score as time expired, but the quick rash of injuries at least somewhat spoiled the otherwise monumental victory.

Johnson, a former Mississippi State transfer, was a breakout star in 2023, earning All-Pac 12 second-team honors while rushing for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns entering Monday's game. Muhammad's status is worth monitoring as well, though his injury seemed less severe in real time.