Dismissed Kentucky football player reportedly found with over $95,000 in cash during arrest
Marcus Walker was arrested on drug trafficking charges in May
Kentucky safety Marcus Walker was dismissed from the team in late May after he was arrested on drug trafficking charges, and on Wednesday, some details of what took place during Walker's arrest emerged. And it looks as though it cost Walker a lot more than his spot at Kentucky.
SEC Country reports that police found over $95,000 in cash that belonged to Walker in his townhome. There was $70,312 found in a bag near a closet and an additional $25,000 found kept in a box in an upstairs bedroom. There was also plenty of drug paraphernalia to go along with the cash, including 52.86 grams (1.86 pounds) of what police suspected to be cocaine and over five pounds of marijuana.
Police were originally called to the home on May 23 following a reported disorder after a woman claimed she had been struck by a male in the house. The police report described a scene claiming, "the living room was in a state of disarray with all the furniture and television strewn across the floor along with marijuana, cash, and blood."
Walker was entering his junior season at Kentucky before his dismissal. He made 17 tackles during his first two seasons with the Wildcats.
