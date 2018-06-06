Dismissed Michigan State players receive three years' probation as part of plea deal
A trio of MSU players were dismissed in June 2017 amid sexual assault allegation
Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, dismissed as members of Michigan State's football team in June 2017 amid allegations of sexual assault, reached the conclusion of their legal case on Wednesday.
All three pleaded guilty to felony seduction charges as part of a deal with the prosecution in April, and on Wednesday they received three years of probation and sexual offender treatment as part of their sentence from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, the same Ingham County Judge who sentenced former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison earlier this year.
This story dates back to the January 2017 incident between all three players and a woman in the bathroom of an on-campus apartment. According to ESPN, "the woman involved in the incident submitted a statement to the court Wednesday that said she agreed to the plea deal for the sake of her mental health."
King also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of surveilling an unclothed person for taking and sharing a video of the incident.
