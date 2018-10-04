Division II college football player found dead at stadium of apparent suicide

A 20-year-old offensive lineman for the Stonehill College Skyhawks was found dead near the school's football stadium early Tuesday morning.

Marc Tarabocchia, a junior offensive lineman from Ramsey, New Jersey, was found at W.B. Mason Stadium around 3:30 a.m., and police quickly shut down the facility until 10 a.m.

"Losing a member of our campus community is heartbreaking, but there is additional pain when it is someone young and filled with potential," college spokesman Martin McGovern told the Brockton (Massachusetts) Enterprise. "This is a very difficult day for our community. At this sad time, our focus is on supporting one another and offering our prayers for the student and their family and friends."

Tarabocchia graduated from Ramsey High School in 2016, and lettered in football, wrestling and track and field. He did not play in 2016, but did play on Sept. 8 against Saint Anselm College, according to his bio.

"We're fairly confident it's an apparent suicide, but the investigation is ongoing," Bristol County District Attorney spokesman Gregg Miliote said, according to the Enterprise.

The school held a prayer service for Tarabocchia on the Stonehill campus Tuesday afternoon.

"I would like to send my deepest sympathies and prayers to Marc's family," coach Eli Gardner said in a release from the school. "I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual, and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill."

The school canceled sporting events scheduled for Tuesday because of the incident.