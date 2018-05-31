Division II commit, Georgia football star murdered days after high school graduation

Just days after graduating from Cedar Grove High School in Georgia, where he starred in football and earned a scholarship to Division II Valdosta State University, 18-year-old Trevon Richardson was shot and killed.

An arrest has since been made in the murder case, as FOX 5 Atlanta reported Thursday, but hundreds are still publicly grieving for the Richardson family, which said they let their son hang out with friends on Monday -- the same day he was gunned down outside a DeKalb County apartment complex. Police have not revealed a motive for the crime despite charging 18-year-old Detavion McDay with murder, but FOX 5 said Richardson's family indicated "the teenager's graduation money was missing."

Meanwhile, Richardson's mother and father said they want justice because their son "didn't deserve this."

As FOX 5's Jaclyn Schultz reported, Richardson's coaches are among those mourning the loss of the teen, who also competed on Cedar Grove's basketball and track and field teams: