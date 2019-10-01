Division III college football team forced to shut down remainder of 2019 season due to injuries

It's not often that you hear a college football team forfeiting their season, but that's exactly what's happening to the Grinnell College football team in Iowa. In a statement released by the school's athletic department, Grinnell College announced it is electing to forfeit the remainder of its scheduled games during the 2019 season because only 28 of the team's 39-player roster is healthy.

"Grinnell College has made the decision to withdraw the football team from competitive play for the rest of the season to protect the health and safety of its student-athletes," the statement reads. "Team members have received numerous injuries this season, leaving 28 players on the 39-member roster healthy and qualified for play.

"This decision is in line with the Athletic Department's mission, which states that student-athletes benefit from an integrated, co-curricular experience that upholds the academic mission of the College as the department provides individualized and group instruction in a safe environment, celebrates academic excellence, and emphasizes experiential learning. The current state of the football team precludes the College from providing a safe environment."

Grinnell College isn't willing to "compromise the health and safety of its players" this season after losing 11 of those players to injury over the first seven weeks of practice and games. A majority of those players are going to miss all or a large majority of the 2019 season.

The school compiled an 0-3 record in games it had participated in up to this point in the season. Grinnell College was slated to face St. Norbert College on Oct. 5 before electing to forfeit the remainder of the schedule. On Sept. 28, Grinnell College lost 42-3 at the hands of Macalester College, and it was the first game in which the Pioneers scored points this season. Throughout the team's first three games, the they were outscored 114-3 in those losses and two of those games were shutouts. The school has put together a 3-30 record dating back to the 2016 season.