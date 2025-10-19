A Division III running back put together a historic performance as he broke the NCAA rushing record this weekend. On Saturday, Montie Quinn of Curry College (Mass.) rushed for 522 yards on 20 carries in the program's 71-27 win against Nichols College.

By comparison, the FBS record held by former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine is only 427 yards. The previous all-division record was 465 yards by another Division IIl runner, Heidelberg's Cartel Brooks in 2013.

Quinn, listed at only 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, averaged 26.1 yards per carry and racked up seven touchdowns with his longest touchdown run an 85-yarder. He also scampered for an 84-yard touchdown.

"I'm just humbled and grateful. Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today," Quinn said, per ESPN. "The O-line was dominating all game, receivers were blocking like crazy, and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us. I just happened to be the one carrying the ball."

Quinn, from Goose Creek, South Carolina, could've added more rushing yards to his historic total but sat out Curry College's final two drives of the game.

The Curry College running back has rushed for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdown in six games throughout the 2025 season. Quinn has reached at least 110 yards in all six of the Colonels' games this season, while rushing for at least 200 yards on three occasions.