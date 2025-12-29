Five-star edge rusher DJ Jacobs will announce his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Jacobs, who ranks as the top prospect in the Class of 2027, will choose from a long list of suitors that includes some of the top programs in the nation.

Jacobs, a product of Roswell, Georgia's Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, is one of just nine players to receive a five-star ranking at this point in the recruiting cycle. Though he has yet to release an official list of finalists, recent visits point to the programs that Jacobs is seriously considering.

He's been on campus at Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas since the start of November. He also took two unofficial visits to Miami during the season, more than any of the other schools that are pursuing him.

The Hurricanes have emerged as a legitimate frontrunner for Jacobs over the past few months.

Georgia brings obvious in-state appeal, but the Bulldogs also have a couple of key connections that can be pointed to in the final hours before Jacobs' decision. Jacobs is a double legacy at Georgia, where his father, David, played defensive line and his mother, Desiree, played basketball.

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt is also DJ's godfather.

Whoever lands Jacobs will be getting a defender that could make an instant impact with immense NFL potential.

"Cast-iron edge defender with the size, speed and strength to wreak havoc on Saturdays and then Sundays." 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in his evaluation of Jacobs. "Projects as a future difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can set the edge and get after the quarterback."