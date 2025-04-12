Florida quarterback DJ Lagway didn't throw during Saturday's Orange and Blue game, but he is on the right track as he recovers from an undisclosed shoulder injury. After the spring game, coach Billy Napier said Lagway would begin throwing again soon.

For the entirety of spring practice, Lagway was unable to throw, instead just taking dropbacks and handing off the ball. That was the extent of the work Lagway got in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, but Napier provided a positive update after the scrimmage.

The Florida coach said Lagway will be able to throw in the coming weeks and should be good to go for the rest of the Gators' offseason program.

"DJ's doing great," Napier said. "He'll start throwing here in a couple weeks. We will start OTAs in June; he'll be 100%. Everything is on schedule."

The former five-star recruit made an immediate impact last fall for the Gators. Veteran transfer Graham Mertz won the starting job, but Lagway took over after Mertz was injured midway through the season.

As a true freshman, Lagway completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his seven games as a starter, Lagway led the Gators to a 6-1 record which included wins over Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.