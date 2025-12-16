This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🩼 Five things to know Tuesday

👋 Do not miss this: DJ Lagway leads wave of QBs entering transfer portal

Getty Images

A trio of impactful college quarterbacks announced their intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Florida's DJ Lagway led the way, announcing his plans to leave the Gators after two seasons. A former No. 3 recruit, Lagway figures to be one of the most desired players in the upcoming portal window.

A report by CBS Sports' Chris Hummer said that Lagway wanted to remain a Gator, even after the university fired coach Billy Napier, but when meeting new coach Jon Sumrall "questioned who Lagway is as a football player," it didn't provide the kind of reassurance Lagway was looking for moving forward. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is also set to transfer, as is Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, with the trio of planned moves providing a major shake-up to the college football landscape.

For more on the Lagway situation, check out his top potential landing spots.

🏀 Which NBA superstars could be traded?

Getty Images

Nearly 17% of the NBA became trade-eligible on Dec. 15, the point at which most free agents from the previous offseason can be legally traded. The NBA trade deadline falls on Feb. 5, leaving a wide stretch of time in which major moves can be made. We all remember the shock of last season's Feb. 2 trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers with Anthony Davis as the primary player sent back to the Mavericks.

Davis is now one of the biggest names that could be dealt during this season's trade period. But, in Sam Quinn's look at 100 players who could be on the move, Davis only ranks second, with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting No. 1.

Quinn: "The biggest domino of the trade deadline. Maybe the biggest domino of any trade deadline. Players this good are practically never traded in their primes, and when they are, and it isn't out of nowhere in the middle of the night like it was for Luka Dončić, it almost always comes in the offseason. Making a blockbuster is harder in the middle of the season. There are roster limits. Teams have less financial wiggle room. But the moment Antetokounmpo says the word, suitors will line up out the door. For now, the Bucks are continuing to pretend everything is fine. It seems like a matter of 'when,' not 'if' here."

🏈 Steelers hold on to AFC North lead with win over Dolphins

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are still in command of the AFC North after a 28-15 win over the Dolphins on "Monday Night Football." With the win, the Steelers improved to 8-6 on the season and picked up a much-needed win to continue to keep the Ravens in the rear-view mirror.

Pittsburgh took a 7-3 lead into the locker room at the half, but blew the game open in the third quarter with a 14-0 run on the back of a pair of Rodgers touchdown passes. More stark was the Steelers' advantage in yards in the third quarter, totaling 163 yards to minus-20 for Miami.

The performance was good enough to earn the Steelers an A- in our Week 15 NFL grades, while the Dolphins received a D as their already desperate playoff hopes were officially dashed.

