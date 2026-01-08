Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has committed to Baylor, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. The former No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2024 immediately becomes the highest-regarded recruit to ever land in Waco, Texas.

Lagway is a Baylor legacy and went to Willis High School, northwest of Houston. He rates as the No. 15 overall player and No. 5 quarterback in the transfer portal after playing two seasons with the Gators.

As a freshman, Lagway came off the bench and helped lead a four-game winning streak at Florida to end the 2024 season. The strong finish helped save former coach Billy Napier's job, at the time. However, Lagway dealt with multiple injuries during the 2025 season, ultimately finishing with 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

In 24 games, Lagway has completed 62% of his passes for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also ran for 237 yards and another score.

Now, Lagway lands in a quarterback-friendly situation at Baylor with a chance to raise his stock. The Bears had a disappointing 5-7 campaign under coach Dave Aranda, but offensive coordinator Jake Spavital coached quarterback Sawyer Robertson to No. 2 in passing yards in the regular season.

Lagway's father, Derek, played for Baylor from 1997-2001 under coaches Dave Roberts and Kevin Steele. He rushed for 711 yards and six touchdowns in 40 appearances.

Spot to grow

Lagway showed real promise during his first season in the SEC, but he regressed as a sophomore as Florida tanked under Napier. During his transfer recruitment, he prioritized favorable situations to get back to his high potential.

At Baylor, Lagway will have the opportunity to grow outside of the spotlight. Spavital has a strong history with quarterbacks across his career, including Will Grier, Case Keenum and Robertson. The aggressive spread offense will also get back to Lagway's roots, where he starred at Willis High School. In 2023, he was named Mr. Texas Football after throwing for 4,631 yards and a Texas 6A record 58 touchdowns.

Baylor is still upgrading its roster after losing top receivers Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg and Kole Wilson to the NFL. However, they should quickly become a destination for receivers after adding the former five-star quarterback.

High upside

Baylor coach Dave Aranda enters 2026 on one of the hottest seats in college football after posting his fourth losing season in six years. The Bears were heralded as a potential Big 12 title contender with Robertson at the helm, but inconsistent offense and a porous defense cost them significantly.

If not for the untimely dismissal of athletic director Mack Rhoades, Aranda likely would have been fired after the 2025 season. His lame duck status has been a damper in both high school and transfer recruiting as the Bears lost their four top commitments in the Class of 2026.

The program desperately needed a high-upside move to bring excitement to the program. Adding a former No. 1 quarterback -- even one with some inconsistencies -- is a spark.