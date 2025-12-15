Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is on the move. The former five-star prospect and sophomore intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January, ending a brief but impactful stint with the Gators. Lagway arrived as one of the highest-rated recruits of the Billy Napier era and quickly made a name for himself with a breakout true freshman season in 2024.

Injuries and a coaching change slowed his development this past year, and sources told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer that Lagway ultimately decided the new staff and program direction did not match his vision.

Lagway's profile makes him one of the most intriguing quarterbacks on the market: a physically gifted, dual-threat talent with first-round NFL Draft upside. Teams in need of an immediate starter and a dynamic playmaker will likely circle him, weighing both his potential and the risks that come with a recent injury-affected season.

Early indications suggest a wide array of programs could be in play for the former No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2024 class.

Baylor makes sense as a homecoming option for Lagway, with the Bears located a little more than two hours from his hometown of Willis, Texas. Baylor did offer during Lagway's high school recruitment, and a return to the Lone Star State could appeal to a quarterback looking for familiarity after two seasons in Gainesville. There is also a family tie, as Lagway's father played at Baylor. While the Bears' staff looks different now -- with primary recruiters Shawn Bell and Jeff Grimes no longer in Waco -- the program still presents a clear opportunity at the position.

Sawyer Robertson wrapped up his career as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Baylor history, finishing top five in career and single-season records for passing yards as well as passing touchdowns while serving as the full-time starter over the past two seasons. That production leaves a significant opening moving forward, and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, entering his third year with the Bears, could offer Lagway a system built to maximize his dual-threat skill set.

The Blue Devils could be an option, but it hinges almost entirely on Darian Mensah's future. Mensah signed a lucrative NIL deal believed to be worth $8 million over two seasons, yet his on-field production in 2025 -- 30 touchdown passes against five interceptions while leading Duke to an ACC title -- has put him squarely on the radar as a potential 2026 NFL Draft entrant.

While there's been purely outside speculation about Mensah reuniting with former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall at Florida, there's been no indication he plans to transfer. If Mensah does declare early, however, Duke would be left with a significant vacancy at quarterback, creating a clear path for Lagway to step into a proven ACC offense.

From Gainesville to Tallahassee? That would be a headline-grabbing move, given the rarity -- though growing frequency -- of high-profile transfers crossing rivalry lines. Lagway went 2-0 against the Seminoles during his time at Florida, completing 29 of 46 passes for 301 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, and would arrive in Tallahassee with proven familiarity against the program. With the NCAA recently denying Tommy Castellanos an additional year of eligibility, Mike Norvell could be motivated to pursue a splash addition at quarterback rather than turning the offense over to younger, unproven options in Brock Glenn or Kevin Sperry, making Lagway a bold but logical target if Florida State prioritizes immediate experience at the position.

Clemson represents a familiar name in Lagway's recruiting story, as the Tigers made a late push to flip him from Florida just days before the December signing period in 2023. Clemson was among his finalists before he ultimately committed to the Gators, and the program now finds itself in need of a quarterback following three-year starter Cade Klubnik exhausting his eligibility. Backup Christopher Vizzina enters his fourth year after seeing limited action, including just one start -- a loss to SMU -- leaving an opening for a transfer to step into a program accustomed to competing at the ACC's highest level.

LSU could be an intriguing landing spot as new coach Lane Kiffin looks for his next quarterback in Baton Rouge. While Lagway's five-interception outing against the Tigers this season is one to forget, he did lead Florida to a win over Kiffin's Rebels in 2024 during a four-game end-of-season streak, showing he can perform in high-pressure SEC matchups. Kiffin even shared a social media post Monday acknowledging Lagway's decision to enter the transfer portal, so take that for what it's worth.

The Hurricanes present another in-state rivalry option, with Miami set to enter the offseason with a quarterback vacancy again. The program has a strong recent track record of elevating transfer signal-callers into high-level talent -- Cam Ward became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Carson Beck has emerged with renewed confidence leading Miami to its first College Football Playoff appearance. Lagway could step into a program built to elevate experienced quarterbacks and recapture that status as a former five-star prospect.

The Red Raiders have built a reputation as big spenders in the transfer portal, turning those moves into a Big 12 title and a first-round bye in the CFP. While the program remains confident in redshirt freshman Will Hammond -- who saw action in eight games and made two starts for an injured Behren Morton before tearing his ACL against Oklahoma State in October -- the injury clouds Texas Tech's quarterback plans moving forward. That uncertainty could open the door for Lagway to step in and compete for the starting role immediately.