The first major domino in the 2026 college football transfer portal has fallen. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway intends to enter the portal, he announced, ending his two-year run with the Gators. He figures to be among the most prized targets of the offseason and could be the top-ranked transfer quarterback on the market.

Lagway will command attention from top teams, and will be a plug-and-play starter wherever he lands. The former No. 3 overall recruit was among the most promising young quarterbacks in college football over the last two seasons. Even though 2025 came with more struggles than anticipated, his ceiling remains tremendously high.

The looming departure from Florida comes after a coaching change. Lagway was in many ways a lifeline for Billy Napier toward the end of his tenure, but when the offense failed to live up to expectations, the Gators moved on from their coach and tabbed Jon Sumrall as his replacement. Lagway was a vocal supporter of Napier throughout his time in Gainesville and is now set to leave shortly after his former coach's ouster.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for every blessing he has placed over my life," Lagway said in his announcement. "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida. To my family -- your unwavering support means the world to me. I would not be the man or the athlete I am today without your love, guidance, and sacrifice.

"To my friends and teammates -- thank you for the brotherhood, the memories, and the bonds we've built over these past two years. I will carry those moments with me for a lifetime. To my coaches, the athletic training staff, and every member of the University of Florida community -- thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing but love and support throughout my time in Gainesville. After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Despite throwing an SEC-high 14 interceptions during his first full season as a starter, Lagway continued in 2025 to show the tremendous flashes of greatness that sparked enthusiasm during his freshman campaign. For instance, he closed the year on a high note with a three-touchdown game against rival Florida State. Lagway completed 63.2% of his throws for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year and ran for an additional 136 yards and a score.

Lagway brings two years of eligibility remaining when he enters the 2026 season at his destination school. His highly regarded tools make him a candidate to depart for the NFL Draft at the end of his junior campaign.