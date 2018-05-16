Do grad transfer QBs live up to the hype? Joe Burrow is the next test case
Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson discuss Joe Burrow's decision to leave Ohio State and more
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson are back to discuss Joe Burrow transferring out of Ohio State (1:00) and look at the possible landing spots, including LSU and Cincinnati (7:45). The discussion includes a breakdown of LSU's offensive reputation (17:00) and whether graduate transfer quarterbacks live up to the hype (24:00). A trip down memory lane allows Barton and Chip to rate and judge the prominent graduate transfer quarterbacks of the last decade (28:00) and reach some kind of conclusion. Then it's back to the graduate transfers of 2018 with a look at some of the names we expect to have an impact on their new team this fall (51:30).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
