Do grad transfer QBs live up to the hype? Joe Burrow is the next test case

Apr 14, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA;Gray Team quarterback Joe Burrow (10) sends a pass upfield under pressure from Scarlet Team defensive end Chase Young (2) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Greg Bartram / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson are back to discuss Joe Burrow transferring out of Ohio State (1:00) and look at the possible landing spots, including LSU and Cincinnati (7:45). The discussion includes a breakdown of LSU's offensive reputation (17:00) and whether graduate transfer quarterbacks live up to the hype (24:00). A trip down memory lane allows Barton and Chip to rate and judge the prominent graduate transfer quarterbacks of the last decade (28:00) and reach some kind of conclusion. Then it's back to the graduate transfers of 2018 with a look at some of the names we expect to have an impact on their new team this fall (51:30).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson

Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn