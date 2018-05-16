Do grad transfer QBs live up to the hype? Joe Burrow is the next test case

Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson discuss Joe Burrow's decision to leave Ohio State and more

NCAA Football: Ohio State Spring Game
Apr 14, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA;Gray Team quarterback Joe Burrow (10) sends a pass upfield under pressure from Scarlet Team defensive end Chase Young (2) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Greg Bartram / USA TODAY Sports

In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson are back to discuss Joe Burrow transferring out of Ohio State (1:00) and look at the possible landing spots, including LSU and Cincinnati (7:45). The discussion includes a breakdown of LSU's offensive reputation (17:00) and whether graduate transfer quarterbacks live up to the hype (24:00). A trip down memory lane allows Barton and Chip to rate and judge the prominent graduate transfer quarterbacks of the last decade (28:00) and reach some kind of conclusion. Then it's back to the graduate transfers of 2018 with a look at some of the names we expect to have an impact on their new team this fall (51:30).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES