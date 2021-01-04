Marshall coach Doc Holliday is out after 11 seasons, the school announced Monday. Holliday was at the end of his contract and the school decided not to renew.

It comes with a bit of an interesting twist, however, as Yahoo Sports reports that this decision came from above the athletic director. In fact, it came from the governor of West Virginia and the university's board or trustees.

"To athletic director Mike Hamrick and former University President Dr. Stephen. Kopp, thank you for the opportunity in naming me Marshall's 30th head football coach 11 years ago," Holliday said in a statement. "To every coach, administrator/staff, medical support staff, the Big Green and Paster Steve "Rev" Harvey, thank you for your dedication to this program. You make Marshall special."

Holliday was 85-54 during his tenure in Huntington, was 6-2 in bowl games, posted three 10-win seasons and won the Conference USA championship in 2014 as well as three Conference USA East division titles. Holliday also won the conference's award for Coach of the Year in 2020.

"To each athlete, thank you for your dedication and sacrifice for Marshall University and our program," he wrote. "You are the reason I coach. Our coaching staff and Marshall will always be here for you. To the Marshall students, alumni, fans and the football community, thank you for your support of our program and players over the last 11 years. I've always said that this program means more to our community than any other program in the country. It's your continued support that makes it that way."

Holliday came to the Thundering Herd despite being a player and coach for its fiercest rival. He played linebacker for West Virginia from 1976-78 and was a member of the Mountaineers coaching staff from 1979-99, and again from 2008-09.