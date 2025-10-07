The Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill is off to a slow start, to say the least. The North Carolina Tar Heels are 2-3, and just lost their first conference matchup against Clemson on Saturday, 38-10.

Interest in the Tar Heels has understandably dipped, and meanwhile things have gotten weird -- as evidenced Monday by reports of a ban on social media posts related to the New England Patriots, where popular Tar Heel product Drake Maye is the quarterback.

Thus it comes as little surprise that UNC football and Hulu are no no longer working on the in-season documentary it planned to release this fall, as Inside Carolina reported Tuesday. Back in August, Belichick announced to his players that cameras would be following them around to showcase the new-look UNC program.

"It's going to feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It's about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do," Belichick said. "And a program starting from where it started from seven months ago, to wherever it's going to go during the course of the season, which of course we determine on the field. It will show our commitment to winning, it will show our commitment to the team, and that's our priority."

In the spring, North Carolina's arrangement with "Hard Knocks" also fell through.

North Carolina started off the season with a surprising 48-14 loss to TCU. The Tar Heels rebounded with wins over Charlotte and Richmond, but were blown out, 34-9, by UCF in the fourth game of the season, and then were embarrassed on their home field by Dabo Swinney Saturday. It marked the first time in Belichick's 30-year head coaching career that his team suffered three 25-point losses in a single season.

UNC has been outscored 120-33 vs. power conference opponents this year. It was understood the Tar Heels likely didn't possess the talent necessary to contend immediately, but no one thought UNC football would be this much of a disaster through the first six weeks of the season.