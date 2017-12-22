Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian State vs. Toledo: Prediction, pick, odds, live stream

If you've come here to learn more about this year's Dollar General Bowl, it tells me something about you. It says that you're smart, and you know what you're doing. You see, as a college football aficionado, I am a lover of bowl season because I am a staunch admirer of the sport, and bowl season allows me to focus on teams I wouldn't ordinarily have the chance to.

This is one of those times. Of all the bowl games going on this season -- including the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six -- this is a matchup I've been looking forward to just as much as any other. It's a game featuring a Toledo team that's been good for years, but finally got over the hump and won the MAC, and an Appalachian State team that's been one of the best in the Sun Belt since making the FBS jump.

It's also a rematch of last season's Camellia Bowl. Appalachian State won that matchup 31-28 thanks to a fourth-quarter field goal. Here's to hoping we have a game that's just as close for the rematch.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers come into this game after winning a share of the Sun Belt Conference title. Their only conference loss of the season came in a 52-45 defeat against UL-Monroe a month ago, but the Mountaineers rebounded to win their final three games of the regular season.

Appalachian State is a team capable of putting points on the board in a hurry, averaging 33.4 points per game this season. QB Taylor Lamb led the way with 2,606 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, but the Mountaineers also have running back Jalin Moore. Moore is 88 yards away from reaching 1,000 on the season. Defensively, the Mountaineers are led by LB Eric Boggs (97 tackles, 4 sacks) and DL Tee Sims (9.5 sacks).

Toledo: When Toledo lost to Ohio 38-10 on a Wednesday night in early November, I feared the loss would cost the Rockets a conference title they've been chasing since 2004. Thankfully, they won their final two games of the regular season to clinch the division and then took care of Akron in the MAC Championship.

Now they head to Mobile looking for revenge against an Appalachian State team that beat them in the Camellia Bowl last season. Toledo enters the contest with one of the most potent offenses in the country, finishing 11th nationally with 39.2 points per game.

Prediction



This is a matchup of two teams that can score points seemingly at will, but neither get as much credit for what they've been able to do on defense. Because of this, I believe this game will be lower-scoring than many might expect, but as a result, it should remain close as well. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see something of a carbon copy of last year's meeting. So, with that being the case, it's hard to pass up on the points. Pick: Appalachian State +7.5