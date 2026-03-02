Colorado junior quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23, the school announced on Sunday. Ponder was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Boulder early Sunday morning.

Ponder, who transferred to Colorado in 2024, spent the last two seasons with the Buffaloes. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Fernando Lovo both issued statements honoring Ponder and his family.

"God, please comfort the entire Ponder family during this difficult time," Sanders said. "Dominiq was one of my favorites because of his passion, his heart and his willingness to go beyond what was asked. He will certainly be remembered, missed, and in our thoughts and prayers."

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Ponder was driving his Tesla when he lost control on a curve. The vehicle then went through a guardrail and hit an electrical pole before rolling down an embankment and catching fire. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

"The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder," Lovo said. "He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time."

A native of Opa Locka, Florida, Ponder played high school football at Miami Carol City. He spent the 2023 season at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to Colorado. Ponder appeared in two games last season, and he was set to play his third season at Colorado in 2026.