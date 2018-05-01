Donald Trump goes on 'Space Force' tangent during Army football trophy presentation

President Donald Trump hosted a ceremony in the Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon honoring the 2017 Army football team, which won the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 1996. The trophy is presented annually to the FBS service academy that wins the series that includes Navy and Air Force.

But staying true to his style, Trump went a little ... off-script.

So much so that we might add the University of Space to the FBS service academy field sometime in the near future.

"You will be part of the five proud branches of the United States Armed Forces -- Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and the Coast Guard," Trump said, according to the transcript released by the White House. "And we're actually thinking of a sixth, and that would be the Space Force. Does that make sense? The Space Force, General. You probably haven't even heard that. I'm just telling you now. This is perhaps -- because we're getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons, and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force."

Trump to the Army football team: "You will be part of the 5 proud branches of the U.S. armed forces -- Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force & the Coast Guard. We're actually thinking of a 6th -- the Space Force. Does that make sense?.... We're getting very big in space." pic.twitter.com/cZNgJeX1F1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2018

Think about what this could mean for the future of college football.

How great punting would be at the home of the Space Force Flying Saucers at Crater Stadium? Will Crater Stadium actually be on the surface of the moon? How do NCAA guidelines impact travel to and from outer space? How many non-conference home games would Space Force University schedule? How will Elon Musk fit into the long-term plans of the Space Force football team?

But in all seriousness, the President did have great things to say about the Army program, including coach Jeff Monken.

"Today is a very important day," Trump said. He's a great coach. And the 2017 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy-winning team, the Army Black Knights. That really is something very special. Coach, thank you very much. What a job."

Army won at Air Force 21-0 on Nov. 4, and beat Nave 14-13 on Dec. 9 -- the second straight win for the Black Knights after the Midshipmen won 14 straight in the rivalry from 2002-15.