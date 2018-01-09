Donald Trump skips Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at national championship

Kendrick Lamar had the honor of putting on the inaugural halftime performance during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night in Atlanta.

Well, considering the performance was held just outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and not on the field, it was more of a nearby concert than a halftime show for the showdown between Georgia and Alabama. That seemed to catch plenty of people off-guard, as the musical performances at these big-time sporting events typically reward the people who actually paid for tickets to get in the building.

Kendrick Lamar wasn't for everybody. Getty Images

Either way, it was a big get for college football. After a relatively slow first half of action between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, plenty of people were looking forward to the show by one of music's biggest stars.

As is usually the case with any halftime show, Kendrick received some mixed reviews from those who cut their teeth in the world of sports. Plenty of people seemed to enjoy the show.

Can we just have Kendrick Lamar do the Super Bowl halftime show too? — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) January 9, 2018

This is like the Thanksgiving halftime show at Lions games, except good — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) January 9, 2018

Alabama fans trying to ignore the scoreboard and enjoy Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/aWJNss0l9b — What the Sports (@realwtsports) January 9, 2018

Give Kendrick Lamar the #NationalChampionship trophy now and call off the second half — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 9, 2018

Others...not so much.

Kendrick Lamar is a joke compared to J. Cole. — Jeff Goodman 🅥 (@espn_jeff) January 9, 2018

Every parent watching Kendrick Lamar right now... pic.twitter.com/ehUbvKbTVt — Chase Padgett (@TheChasePadgett) January 9, 2018

Very rarely 100% sure of anything.



But I’m 100% sure I am not the target demographic of this halftime show. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 9, 2018

Just like Alabama, Kendrick Lamar can’t be offensive on TV. — John Archibald (@JohnArchibald) January 9, 2018

Thoroughly enjoying all the old, white Republicans on my Facebook feed discover Kendrick Lamar for the first time. — Tyler Jones (@TylerMJones) January 9, 2018

Those inside the stadium didn't get to enjoy too much of the performance.

Mercedes Benz playing Kendrick on delay on jumbotron here — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) January 9, 2018

aaand they showed like 5 mins of Kenrdick's set lol — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) January 9, 2018

Some people called out Lamar for lip-syncing.

Kendrick Lamar's new rap verse....."my lip sync just went viral" 😂🎤🎙️ — Kristie Cortes (@KristieC75) January 9, 2018

Kendrick Lamar lip sync’d like a college girl at a Paul McCartney concert. — BroDiggity (@YouGuysDoIt) January 9, 2018

When people say that Kendrick Lamar was lip syncing pic.twitter.com/DfgfvrXdO4 — Barries (@ChrisBarries) January 9, 2018

And some people just didn't bother sticking around for any of it.

Clearly, Trump chose this game so he could see Kendrick Lamar. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 9, 2018