Don't say I didn't warn you: Why LSU QB Joe Burrow was the clear No. 1 on my Heisman Trophy ballot

Don't say I didn't try to warn you. Back in July, six weeks before the college football season was to begin, I was doing something I do a lot of during the offseason. I was digging into stats to see if I could find anything interesting I hadn't noticed before or something that challenged my own opinions. This particular time, I was looking into the 2018 statistics of returning quarterbacks to see if I could find anybody who might surprise us all in 2019. It was going to be for a piece I never wound up writing.

I wish I had. Then maybe more people would have seen my warning. You see, it was during this research that I discovered a QB who I had felt was good but not overly impressive in 2018, one who might have been much better than I'd realized. That quarterback was LSU's Joe Burrow.

Looking at more advanced stats from Sports Info Solutions, I learned that Burrow was the recipient of some bad luck. While his completion percentage in 2018 was a pedestrian 57.8 percent, his on-target rate was much better at 70.7 percent. While that number didn't place him among the elite, it led me to dig a little deeper. What I discovered was not just the fact LSU receivers had a drop-rate that was the eighth-highest in the country but that LSU may have been utilizing Burrow incorrectly.

He threw 379 passes last year but averaged only 4.5 air yards per attempt (an air yard is every single yard behind or past the line of scrimmage a pass travels before being caught). I discovered that, surprisingly, Burrow's overall performance seemed to get better the further down the field he pushed the ball, even if his overall completion and on-target rate dropped (which is only natural when throwing the ball farther).

Long story short, I concluded that Burrow could be in line for a breakout year. I'd known about the Joe Brady hire and how he was going to change LSU's offensive attack, and I figured that LSU's overall drop rate of 10.9 percent was due to regress toward the mean. So, if LSU's offense played to Burrow's strengths, and his receivers did a better job of catching passes, his numbers had a chance to improve drastically.

Clearly, they did. More than I, or anybody, could have reasonably expected. Just look.

Season Yds CMP% On-Target % TD% INT% Air Yds/Att. 2018 2,894 57.8 70.7 4.2 1.3 4.5 2019 4,715 77.9 87.7 10.9 1.4 5.8

Putting Burrow at No. 1 on my Heisman Trophy ballot this season was the easiest decision I've had since becoming a Heisman voter. That's not to say there weren't other worthy candidates, but Burrow was a runaway winner this season. He put up amazing numbers while playing for one of the best teams in the country -- at the most important position. He also maintained his level of performance throughout every game.

His "worst" game of the season from a statistical standpoint was against Auburn. He only had one touchdown and an interception in that game but still managed to complete over 76 percent of his passes for 321 yards against one of the best defenses in the country. That's always been a crucial part of winning a Heisman. You often hear of Heisman moments, but more than one play here and there, it's about overall performance in critical spots, and Burrow did it better than anybody else this season. And he did it while still putting up ridiculous overall numbers.

There were a lot of great players in college football in 2019, but there was only one choice for the No. 1 spot on my Heisman ballot, and that choice was Joe Burrow. Clearly, my fellow voters mostly felt the same way.

2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: I don't know if a defensive player is ever going to win the Heisman again, but Young certainly had one of the stronger cases for it. Young finished the regular season with 44 total tackles, 21 for a loss. He had 16.5 sacks, broke up three passes, forced six fumbles and blocked a kick to boot. And he did this all in only 11 games as he was suspended for Ohio State's games against Maryland and Rutgers. Now, think of the numbers I just mentioned and consider what they might have been had Young played in those two games against a couple of the Big Ten's lesser teams. He could have had 20 sacks, which is a nice round number and looks good on Heisman consideration graphics. I still don't think he'd have won, but had Young played in those two games, Burrow's margin of victory could have been slimmer.

3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: The final spot on my ballot was the toughest call. I'd be happy if the Heisman allowed us to vote for five players, even if that would just lead to me agonizing over the fifth spot instead of the third. The final spot on my ballot came down to Fields, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts and Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. Fields wasn't perfect, but on the season, he finished with 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing) and only five turnovers (one interception, four lost fumbles). Also, like Burrow, it's hard to find "the bad game." Of the three, Fields was the most deserving this season for his overall play and the fact he maintained his level of play in the bigger games. Hurts did not, and Lawrence never had the chance to do so.

Runners up -- Hurts and Lawrence: Overall, I felt that Hurts had the better numbers of the three (including Fields), though all were terrific. When you break down three similar players, though, you look for anything that can separate them from one another. In the end, that thing with Hurts was turnovers. Yes, his overall numbers are incredible, but late in the season, his turnovers nearly cost Oklahoma dearly. They put the Sooners in a big hole against Baylor (which he then helped them erase), and there's no way the Big 12 Championship Game reaches overtime if not for Hurts' turnovers.

Then there was Lawrence, who over the final two months of the season was incredible. He was the guy we saw in the College Football Playoff last season that buried Notre Dame and Alabama in consecutive weeks. His numbers not only matched those of Burrow, Fields, Hurts, and other quarterbacks, but they were better in some areas. But again, when splitting hairs, we can't overlook Lawrence's slow start to the season. He had five interceptions early in the year, and those three games are considered just as much as the final nine.

Others considered (in positional order)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama: Had Tua not suffered the season-ending hip injury, he'd have been in the same conversation for the third spot that Fields, Hurts and Lawrence were in, making the decision even more difficult.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: It says a lot about the state of football today that a running back could rush for 6,080 yards in only three seasons -- good enough for sixth-most all time -- and never once be a Heisman finalist. In the end, as terrific as Taylor has played, it was hard to put him in the top three. He finished the season averaging 6.38 yards per carry, but in Wisconsin's first two losses to Illinois and Ohio State, he finished with 184 yards on 48 carries. He salvaged a poor first game against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, but that wasn't enough to get on my final ballot.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State: Another terrific running back, Hubbard led the nation in rushing yards with 1,936 and had 21 rushing touchdowns. He was useful in the passing game as well, catching 21 passes for 183 yards.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: Dobbins was the most overlooked player on Ohio State and one of the most underappreciated players in the country. He made life easier for Fields and was brilliant down the stretch. In Ohio State's final three games against Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Dobbins finished with 600 total yards and seven total touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU: I don't know if a wide receiver will ever win a Heisman, but Chase had a strong case. He was Burrow's favorite target this season, catching 73 passes for 1,498 yards (leading the nation) with 18 touchdowns. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch while catching 73 passes. No other receiver who averaged at least 20 yards per reception finished with more than 58 receptions. And the guy who caught those 58 passes is the next player on this list.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Lamb is one of the most electric players in the country, and his numbers don't do him justice, even if they are impressive. He caught 58 passes for 1,208 yards (20.83 per!) with 14 touchdowns. He was a threat to score any time he touched the ball no matter where he was on the field.

Basically Every Alabama wide receiver: I mean, the thing that worked against Alabama's receivers was how do you pick which one to vote for? DeVonta Smith had the best overall numbers as a receiver, catching 65 passes for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy wasn't far behind him with 71 receptions for 959 yards and nine touchdowns. Then there are Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle -- two players who weren't just threats in the passing game but on special teams as well. My God, the nightmares defensive coordinators must have had while preparing for these four.

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky: He didn't have the overall numbers to gain serious consideration from most voters, but was there a more fun player in the country this season? Bowden came to Kentucky as a four-star receiver, and for his first two seasons, that's what he was for the Wildcats. This year he was everything. I mean, how often has a player finished a season leading his team in both rushing (1,235) and receiving (348) yards while also finishing third on the team in passing yards (330)? Injuries forced Kentucky to find new and exciting ways to use Bowden, and he delivered. Oh, and I did forget to mention Bowden led Kentucky in kickoff return yards (200) and had 53 yards on four punt returns as well? Because he did. He was the ultimate all-purpose player. It was the kind of season only a college player could have, and Bowden is one of the players that make the sport wonderful.