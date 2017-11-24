Don't worry, Canes: Miami controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff

In 2007, Pittsburgh knocked off arch rival and then-No. 2 West Virginia 13-9 in the final game of the regular season, ending the Mountaineers' hopes of playing in the BCS Championship Game. On Friday, the Panthers took down No. 2 Miami 24-14 at home, ruining the Hurricanes' hope of an undefeated season.

But unlike West Virginia a decade ago, Miami's opportunity to play for a national title as one of four selections for the College Football Playoff remains intact.

A win over Clemson next week in the ACC Championship Game will still be enough to put Miami into the final top four of the 2017 season.

The only teams that would finish ahead of a 12-1, ACC champion Canes team are the SEC champion, a 12-1 Big 12 champion Oklahoma and a 13-0 Big Ten champion Wisconsin.

The only possible threat to Miami would be if Georgia beats Alabama for the SEC title, giving the CFP Selection Committee a tough decision between the Canes and 12-1 Crimson Tide. I still think the committee would still side with Miami as a conference champion over Alabama in that scenario.

Of course, Bama still needs to earn its way into that game. The Tide take on No. 6 Auburn on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.