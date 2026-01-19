The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, and the latest college football odds from DraftKings list Indiana as the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 47.5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

College Football Playoff National Championship betting preview

Indiana has suffered more losses in its history than any power conference program in the nation, but Curt Cignetti has quickly turned the Hoosiers into a national power. He led Indiana to the CFP in his first season at the helm and now the Hoosiers are 15-0 with dominant wins over Alabama and Oregon on their march to Monday's national championship game. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has a chance to become only the fifth player during the BCS/CFP era to win a Heisman and a national title in the same season.

However, Miami will have home-field advantage tonight, as the Hurricanes play their home games in Hard Rock Stadium. Mario Cristobal's squad went 7-1 at home this season and has beaten Texas A&M, defending national champions Ohio State and Ole Miss en route to the CFP title game. Carson Beck won two national championships as a backup at Georgia and is +320 to win Offensive MVP honors, while Mendoza is the -295 favorite. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.