The Week 3 college football schedule is loaded with must-see matchups on Saturday, and right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Marquee matchups include No. 19 Alabama vs. Wisconsin at Noon ET, No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Week 2 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, so bet college football today and boost your bankroll for the NFL tomorrow. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups in college football on Saturday beginning with No. 15 Tennessee hosting No. 6 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Volunteers have lost eight in a row to the Bulldogs but are coming off their first College Football Playoff appearance last season and will have a lively crowd at Neyland Stadium on their side. However, Georgia is still favored by 3.5 points on the road in the Week 3 college football odds while the over/under is 50.

Then at 4:30 p.m. ET, No. 5 Miami (FL) will host No. 18 South Florida for an in-state rivalry matchup. USF won as an 18.5-point underdog last week on the road against Florida and is now a 17.5-point underdog against Miami with the over/under 56.5. Finally, No. 8 Notre Dame is favored by 6.5 at home over No. 16 Texas A&M in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can bet on any of those college football betting options and get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Week 2 NFL betting preview

In NFL betting for the rest of the week, there are five divisional rivalry games on Sunday of the Week 2 NFL schedule, including Lions vs. Bears at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams loss to division rivals last week and only 11.5% of teams that start off the season at 0-2 make the NFL playoffs. Detroit will host and is favored by six points in the latest Week 2 NFL odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 46.5 points.

Cowboys vs. Giants at 1 p.m. ET will have similar stakes after both teams lost in the division to open the season. Dallas is favored by 4.5 with the over/under at 44.5 points for that NFC East rivalry game. You can also bet hundreds of NFL player props around the league like Derrick Henry to score two or more touchdowns against the Browns (+225) or over/under 229.5 passing yards for Josh Allen against the Jets. Bet on Week 2 NFL action today and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.