Iowa State vs. Kansas State, Noon ET

No. 22 Iowa State takes on No. 17 Kansas State from Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, to begin the 2025 college football season with a big-time Big-12 matchup. Iowa State is coming off its best season in program history, going 11-3 for a school record for victories and reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones return quarterback Rocco Becht, who threw for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 318 yards and eight scores, in his second year at Iowa State, and he's one of the most experienced starting quarterbacks within the same program in the nation.

Kansas State went 9-4 last season and returns QB1 Avery Johnson. The junior threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as the full-time starter last year. Both Iowa State and Kansas State had offenses ranked in the top 45 and defenses ranked in the top 60 in scoring last season. Kansas State is a 3-point favorite in the latest college football odds on DraftKings, with an over/under set at 50.5 points.

Fresno State vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m. ET

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold increased the Jayhawks' win total in each of his first three seasons before a setback and going 5-7 last year following a 9-4 season and a bowl game victory in 2023. But Kansas returns quarterback Jalon Daniels, who personally looks to rebound from a not-as-strong 2024 season. Daniels, entering his sixth college season, threw for a career-high 2,454 yards last season, but he had 14 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions as turnovers hindered his success. Daniels had 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions in 2022 and five touchdowns with one interception in 2023 before missing the majority of the season with an injury. Daniels completed just 57% of his passes last year, compared to 66.1% and 74.7% in the previous two seasons. Which version of Daniels we see on Saturday will have a significant effect on the game's outcome.

Matt Entz, who won two FCS national championships over five seasons at North Dakota State before becoming the top assistant at USC last year, makes his head coaching debut at Fresno State on Saturday. Kansas is a 13.5-point home favorite at DraftKings with an over/under set at 50.5 points.

Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. ET

Stanford has an NFL presence overseeing the program this year with Frank Reich, a six-year NFL head coach, serving as interim head coach following the firing of Troy Taylor in March. Stanford has gone 3-9 in each of its last four seasons as Reich looks to turn the program around, at least for the 2025 college football season. Despite Reich being an offensive coach throughout his NFL tenure, the Cardinal's best chance at success may come through experienced defense, led by a solid safety duo of Collin Wright and Scotty Edwards.

Hawaii vs. Stanford, airing on CBS on Saturday night, marks the beginning of the Micah Alejado era in Hawaii as the redshirt freshman quarterback becomes the team's full-time starter. Alejado showed what he can do last season with 469 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in a 38-30 win over New Mexico after the starting quarterback was knocked out early in that contest. Hawaii opened as the underdogs but is currently favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 0 college football odds on DraftKings. The over/under for total points is set for 50.5 points.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.