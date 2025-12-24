The 2025 Hawaii Bowl will take center stage as the only major Christmas Eve sporting event in the United States, and it's your only chance today to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. This year's matchup will pit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors against the California Golden Bears, and kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2025 Hawaii Bowl betting preview

For the first time since 2019, the Rainbow Warriors will play in this bowl game hosted on their home field. It's the 10th time that Hawaii has participated in the game, while California will be making its first appearance in the Hawaii Bowl. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list the Rainbow Warriors as 1.5-point favorites in their home stadium while the over/under is 50.5.

Timmy Chang was a legend at Hawaii, and he's now the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. This is Chang's fourth season at the helm of his alma mater, but the first time that he's guided them to bowl eligibility. Hawaii went 8-4 this season and was 5-3 in the Mountain West conference and has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 games at home.

There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline, as former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich is the interim coach for Cal after the program decided to fire Justin Wilcox late last month. Rolovich led the Golden Bears to a 38-35 win over SMU in the regular-season finale and is believed to be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.