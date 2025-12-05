College Football Championship Week kicks off Friday and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are four conference titles on the line tonight and the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff bracket will be determined. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account.

Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if it wins.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

James Madison was ranked third among Group of Five schools in the latest CFP rankings, so the Dukes might need to earn some style points in the Sun Belt Championship Game against Troy tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and James Madison is favored by 23.5 points over the Trojans in the latest college football odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 47.5.

It's most likely that the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff will come from the winner of the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Friday night. No. 20 Tulane will host No. 24 North Texas for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff and both programs could be looking for new head coaches next year with Eric Morris bound for Oklahoma State and Jon Sumrall rumored to be of interest for Florida. However, both coaches are sticking around to try to lead the teams on a dream run and the Mean Green are favored by 2.5 while the over/under is 67.5.

The Mountain West Championship Game will also kick off at 8 p.m. ET, as the Boise State Broncos host the UNLV Rebels. This is the third year in a row that these two teams have met in the conference title game and Boise State won both of the previous two matchups. This time around, the Broncos are favored by 4.5 while the over/under is 58.5 at DraftKings.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.