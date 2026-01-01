With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can bet on any of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year's Day and get $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The action continues with Indiana vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET before Georgia faces Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

College football betting preview

The Indiana Hoosiers are the only unbeaten team in the FBS, as they beat Ohio State to win the Big Ten and improve to 13-0. They're the top seed in this year's CFP bracket, and they'll battle the ninth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. Alabama was the runner-up in the SEC and avenged a loss against Oklahoma in the first round of the CFP, but Indiana is favored by 7.5 with the over/under at 46.5 points.

The quarterfinals wrap up with the Georgia Bulldogs pitted in a rematch against the Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to score a 43-35 win over Ole Miss during the regular season, but that matchup was in Athens, and the Rebels appeared to be playing with a chip on their shoulder in a 41-10 win over Tulane in the first round after Lane Kiffin's departure. However, the Bulldogs are still favored by six, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.