There are four more college football bowl games on Friday and that means four more opportunities to cash in on the DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The two biggest matchups on the schedule will be Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl and Arizona vs. SMU in the Holiday Bowl. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

One of the unintended consequences of the NIL and transfer portal era is that teams have elected to skip bowl season entirely, and that opened the door for the Mississippi State Bulldogs to extend their season. Mississippi State went 5-7 on the season and 1-7 in the SEC, but were extended an invitation to the 2026 Duke's Mayo Bowl after other teams turned it down. Luckily, the Bulldogs have been largely unaffected by the transfer portal and opt-outs thus far.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming off an 8-4 season in Jake Dickert's first season at the helm, but the Demon Deacons are battling roster attrition. Defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba entered the transfer portal and star running back Demond Claiborne opted out to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. With those and several other significant absences for Wake Forest, Mississippi State is favored by 3 while the over/under is 53.5 points for Friday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

Also at 8 p.m. ET, the SMU Mustangs and Arizona Wildcats will go head-to-head in the 2026 Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. SMU went 8-4 overall and was 6-2 in the ACC this season while Arizona went 9-3 and had a 6-3 record in Big 12 play. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 52.5 points while Arizona is favored by one point. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.