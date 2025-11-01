Another loaded college football Saturday is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months of free NBA League Pass. Top matchups include No. 14 Tennessee hosting No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 17 Cincinnati visiting No. 24 Utah for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

Both of Tennessee's losses this season came against top-five teams, as they missed a field goal at the end of regulation before losing in overtime to Georgia at home and then were beaten 37-20 at Alabama. However, the Volunteers rebounded to hang 56 points on Kentucky last week and quarterback Joey Aguilar has Tennessee ranked second in the nation in scoring (45.6 ppg).

Meanwhile, the Sooners lost 34-26 last week at home against No. 7 Ole Miss and also lost the Red River Rivalry against No. 20 Texas at the Cotton Bowl. John Mateer has struggled since recovering from a thumb surgery earlier in the season, as he's completing only 57.9% of his passes and averaging 6.1 yards per attempt since his return. Tennessee is favored by 3 at home in the latest Week 10 college football odds while the over/under is 55.5.

World Series Game 7 betting preview

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.