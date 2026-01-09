The College Football Playoff semifinals continue on Friday with Indiana vs. Oregon, and you can bet the game using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins as a new user. Kickoff for the 2026 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday College Football Playoff betting preview

Since hiring Curt Cignetti two seasons ago and committing significant NIL resources to the football program, the Indiana Hoosiers have turned into the sport's newest powerhouse. After winning nine games combined over the previous three seasons, Cignetti's Hoosiers went 11-2 and made the CFP last season and now they're a perfect 14-0 heading into the semifinals with a Big Ten championship and a dominant quarterfinal win over Alabama under their belt.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks are 13-1 on the season, with their only loss coming on Oct. 11 at home against Indiana. The Ducks beat James Madison comfortably (51-34) and then shut out Texas Tech (23-0) over the first two rounds of the CFP. Now they have a chance at revenge against the Hoosiers and can also reach the national championship game for the first time in over a decade (2014).

The first Oregon vs. Indiana matchup was still tied with seven minutes remaining before the Hoosiers scored 10 points in the final 6:23 to win the game. Now the latest college football odds from DraftKings list Indiana as the 3.5-point favorite with the over/under at 48.5. You can also get an Indiana vs. Oregon profit boost to use on a qualifying wager from DraftKings. Get $300 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.