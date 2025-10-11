Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is out for the season after suffering an injury late in his team's 22-21 loss to Northwestern, coach James Franklin announced after the game. Allar took a hard hit on a fourth-quarter scramble and had to be helped off the field by the training staff.

With just over three minutes remaining, Allar pulled the ball down to run and went down awkwardly after being hit by a pair of Northwestern defenders. Allar remained down on the field for several minutes before limping off with some assistance. After reaching the sideline, Allar underwent further evaluation and was carted to the locker room from there. Because Allar is a senior and out of eligibility beyond this season, the injury will end his college career.

Redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer came in for Allar to finish the drive and was stopped on a fourth-down attempt.

Prior to exiting the game, Allar completed 13 of his 20 passing attempts for 137 yards and one interception. He also had 25 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The Nittany Lions suffered another upset loss one week after falling to UCLA as 24.5-point favorites. They became the first team in the last 30 years to lose consecutive games as 20-plus point favorites.

After suffering a third consecutive loss, any chance Penn State has of getting its season back on track takes hit with Allar out for the year. Coming into Saturday's game, Allar had completed 64.7% of his passes for 963 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions with 147 rushing yards. The senior quarterback had taken a step back after leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.

Penn State becomes first FBS team in last 30 years to lose consecutive games as at least a 20-point favorite Cameron Salerno

With Allar out, Grunkemeyer will assume the starting role. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 signing class, according to 247Sports. Grunkemeyer has attempted only 13 passes at Penn State, and he's completed nine of them for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State, now 3-3 on the year, will travel to face Iowa next weekend. An off week follows before games against Big Ten frontrunners Ohio State and Indiana.