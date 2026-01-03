North Texas quarterback transfer Drew Mestemaker has committed to Oklahoma State, a source tells CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, giving the Cowboys a proven and highly coveted passer as he follows new coach Eric Morris to Stillwater from Denton.

Mestemaker arrives at Oklahoma State after one of the most productive quarterback seasons in the country. In his first full year as a starter, he led the FBS in passing yards (4,379) and passing touchdowns (34), anchoring a North Texas offense that ranked among the nation's best in both yardage (512.4 yards per game) and scoring (45.1 points per game).

That breakout campaign quickly elevated Mestemaker's profile in the transfer portal. He currently ranks as the No. 3 overall transfer of this cycle and the No. 3 quarterback, according to 247Sports. With three years of eligibility remaining, he offers Oklahoma State both immediate production and long-term upside at the position.

Oklahoma State represents a natural destination, as Morris was Mestemaker's coach at North Texas and played a central role in his development. The established relationship should ease the transition as the Cowboys implement a new offensive system. Mestemaker will also reunite with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy, who previously coached him at North Texas as well.

Mestemaker entered the transfer portal shortly after closing the season with a win in the New Mexico Bowl, a fitting ending to a year that solidified his rise from unknown walk-on to national standout. He helped guide North Texas through a dominant season that included its first double-digit win campaign (12) in program history and a trip to the American Conference Championship Game.

His path to this point has been anything but conventional. Mestemaker did not start at quarterback during his preps career at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas, instead playing defensive back. He joined North Texas as an unheralded walk-on in 2024 and spent much of his first year developing behind the scenes.

His first opportunity came in the postseason, when he earned his first career start in the First Responder Bowl after a roster change at the position. Despite the loss, his near-450 yards of total offense and three touchdowns immediately changed the perception of his potential.

That momentum carried into the following season. Mestemaker opened the year with an efficient and explosive performance and never relinquished control of the offense.

For Oklahoma State, the timing of the commitment is significant. The Cowboys' quarterback room underwent heavy turnover following the season, with Zane Flores and Hauss Hejney both entering the transfer portal. Mestemaker steps into that void with experience in a system tied closely to Morris' offensive philosophy. Oklahoma State had the third-worst scoring offense (14.2 points per game) in the FBS this season -- a dramatic drop from the high-powered attacks those in Stillwater were accustomed to under Mike Gundy, who was fired three games into the season.

Mestemaker's move could be just the beginning of a pipeline from North Texas to Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys in the mix for Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins -- the No. 2 running back in the transfer portal -- and other key playmakers from the program.