Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Arizona State, the third-year player announced on his Twitter account. Pyne visited the Sun Devils over the weekend, a few weeks after announcing his intent to transfer, and it seems the visit went well.

Pyne's addition to the Arizona State roster continues a trend in Tempe since new coach Kenny Dillingham accepted the head coaching job. Pyne is the 15th transfer to commit to the Sun Devils since Dillingham's arrival. Considering Pyne's position, you could argue none of the commitments are more significant than his.

Pyne began the 2022 season as Notre Dame's backup quarterback behind Tyler Buchner but inherited the starting job after Buchner suffered a shoulder injury during Notre Dame's 26-21 upset loss to Marshall in Week 2. Pyne came on in relief and started the final 10 games of the season. Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Irish, finishing the season ranked 21st in passing efficiency.

He entered the transfer portal in early December despite going 8-2 as the starter in South Bend with losses to Stanford and USC. It was a move that surprised some, but with Buchner likely returning next season and the transfer portal always an option for the Irish, Pyne clearly felt leaving was what's best for his future.

Considering what Dillingham was able to do with Bo Nix at Oregon this season, it's not a surprise Arizona State was an attractive option for Pyne. Nix had a resurgent season after a lengthy career at Auburn, throwing for nearly 3,400 yards and scoring 41 touchdowns.