Bowling Green landed a commitment from Missouri transfer quarterback Drew Pyne, according to ESPN, giving first-year Falcons coach Eddie George a veteran hand to potentially lead his offense in 2025. This will be Pyne's fourth school in his sixth year of college football after signing with Notre Dame in 2020.

Though he was in the same recruiting class as now-NFL standouts like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, Pyne still has two years of eligibility remaining. The COVID-shortened 2020 season did not count against his eligibility, he took a redshirt season after playing in just two games in 2021 and he was limited to just two games in 2023 due to various injuries, allowing him to utilize a medical redshirt.

Pyne played in just six games in his first two seasons at Notre Dame but took over as the starter in 2022 after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury just two games into the year. Pyne led the Fighting Irish to a 9-4 record in its first year under coach Marcus Freeman, capped by a win against No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, while throwing for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Pyne transferred to Arizona State in 2023, where he made one start before injuries cut his year short, and Missouri in 2024, where he served as the backup to Tigers quarterback Brady Cook. He did earn extended playing time against Auburn and Alabama and started in a game against Oklahoma while Cook was dealing with a wrist injury.

With the Falcons, Pyne will be vying to replace another former Missouri quarterback in Connor Bazelak, who started 24 games in two seasons at Bowling Green.

Bowling Green hired George in March to replace former coach Scot Loeffler, who left to become the quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be George's first opportunity at the FBS level after four years at Tennessee State, where he amassed a 24-22 record and won the 2024 Big South-OVC title.