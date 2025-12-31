The ACC and Big 12 clash in the 2025 Sun Bowl on Wednesday as the Duke Blue Devils take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Duke finished the regular season strong, knocking off rivals UNC and Wake Forest before upsetting Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. ASU won three of its last four down the stretch, but that one loss was a 23-7 setback to rival Arizona in the regular-season finale. The Sun Devils will be without quarterback Sam Leavitt (portal/injured), star receiver Jordyn Tyson (opt out) and running back Raleek Brown (opt out), among others. Duke's opt outs are edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr., cornerback Chandler Rivers and offensive tackle Brian Parker II.

Kickoff from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas is at 2 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Arizona State vs. Duke picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Duke vs. Arizona State:

Arizona State vs. Duke spread Duke -3.5 Arizona State vs. Duke over/under 47.5 points Arizona State vs. Duke money line Duke -167, ASU +140

How to make Duke vs. Arizona State picks

Both teams have seen two of their past three games go Over.

Duke is in a strong spot from a roster standpoint, especially on offense. Quarterback Darian Mensah is returning to school next year and will play in this game. All of his top skill player should be available as well with the Blue Devils looking to carry their momentum from late in the season into this matchup.

Sixth-year veteran Jeff Sims has stepped in at quarterback for ASU, giving the Sun Devils an experienced option with Leavitt out.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.