Duke has restructured and extended football coach Mike Elko's contract through the 2029 season, the school announced Monday. The university's press release notes that part of this new contract is an "enhanced, escalating model" for his coaching staff's salary pool.

"Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence," Duke athletics director Nina King said. "His passionate dedication to the Duke experience sets the standard, and we are fortunate to have him and the entire staff developing the young men in our program into elite student-athletes and future community leaders. Coach Elko's vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future."

Elko was hired in late 2021 as a first-time head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He earned ACC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Blue Devils to an 8-4 regular season and a win in the Military Bowl. Elko's nine wins were the most for Duke in a single season since 2014, and they were the most for a first-year coach in program history. This came despite the fact that he inherited a team that went 3-9 in 2021 with an 0-8 showing in ACC play.

"Sincere thanks to Dr. (Vincent) Price and Nina (King) for their commitment not only to me but also the football staff and entire program we have here at Duke," Elko said. "This will enable us to continue to build elite opportunities for our young men to develop and succeed at one of the most prestigious universities in the country. We came here with a mission to create a program that could become the absolute Best of Both Worlds, and this is another step in that direction. The future of Duke Football is extremely bright."

Duke enters the 2023 season with high expectations, thanks to Elko's breakout Year 1 and the return of quarterback Riley Leonard. The Blue Devils open the year on Sept. 4 against Clemson.