Duke has filed a lawsuit against Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah, arguing Mensah broke his contract by trying to enter the transfer portal and that he must stay with the Blue Devils to finish the arbitration process.

The suit, filed in Durham Superior Court, comes a few days after Mensah announced his intention to enter the transfer portal hours ahead of the NCAA's Jan. 16 transfer portal entry deadline.

In a 44-page document filed Tuesday morning, Duke argues that Mensah should not be allowed to enter the portal so the two sides can enter and engage in arbitration the two sides agreed within the terms of the deal to settle disputes.

The Blue Devils as part of the lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order that would prevent Mensah from entering the portal, enrolling in another school, playing football for another school and licensing his name, image and likeness to another school prior to a decision from an arbitrator.

Said Duke in its filing:

"Contracts mean something. Mensah's actions violate numerous provisions of his contract with Duke University and disregard his promises and obligations to the University. And, as Mensah agreed when he signed his contract, such breaches cause Duke irreparable harm for which there is no adequate remedy at law and, in the event of any such breach, Duke is entitled to injunctive or other equitable relief."

Mensah's agency, Young Money, is working with sports attorney Darren Heitner to navigate the suit.

Heitner told CBS Sports the "lawsuit shouldn't have been filed in the first place for a variety of reasons.

"You can't restrain the movement of athletes from one school to another," Heitner said. "There's no provision in the agreement that removes a requirement that Duke put the player in the portal within 48 (business) hours of a request. There's no irreparable harm and there's a mechanism in the contract that shows how they'd be compensated for any harm, thus there cannot be irreparable harm."

Heitner said that on Monday, a judge denied Duke's request that would have kept Mensah's name out the portal. He added that Duke's other requests would be addressed at a later date.

"Our understanding based on that is they're going to comply with NCAA rules," Heitner said. "And that they'll do so tomorrow."

The judge who made the initial ruling that Duke had to submit Mensah's name in the portal was a Duke fan and season ticket holder, said Heitner, and he's expected to recuse himself from future proceedings of the case.

Mensah's attempt to enter the portal and Duke's suit attempting to prevent him from playing for another program is the latest example of player and school clashing over the terms of a player's contract.

In recent weeks Washington held firm and prevented quarterback Demond Williams from entering the portal due to the terms of his contract. Former Georgia edge Damon Wilson is currently suing the Bulldogs over the terms of his deal. Meanwhile, Ole Miss and standout edge Princewell Umanmielen are at a standstill over Umanmielen's request to enter the portal despite him signing a new contract in the days prior to his request.

Duke gave Mensah one of the biggest contracts in the sport last offseason to lure him from Tulane, striking a deal that paid Mensah up to $8 million over two seasons. The partnership went well in Year 1 as Mensah finished second nationally in passing yard and Duke won the ACC championship.

But a few hours ahead of the portal deadline last Friday, Mensah informed the Duke staff he wished to enter the portal.

Industry sources consider Miami to be the favorite to land Mensah whenever he is officially listed in the portal database.