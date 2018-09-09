Duke loses two significant players to injuries during win over Northwestern

Duke is off to a 2-0 start to the season after beating Northwestern 21-7 on Saturday, but the victory proved costly. The school announced Sunday that cornerback Mark Gilbert will be out the rest of the season, and that starting quarterback Daniel Jones is out indefinitely. Gilbert had surgery on his left hip, while Jones had surgery to address a fractured left clavicle.

While both injuries are significant, the biggest blow to the Blue Devils is the loss of their starting QB. Jones had thrown for 389 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games, completing nearly 75 percent of his passes. It's likely that Quentin Harris, a junior that came on in relief of Jones Saturday, will take over the starting role while Jones is out.

As for Gilbert, while he may not be the starting QB, he's been an essential part of the Duke defense and won't be easy to replace. He only had four tackles through the first two games, but he had a terrific 2017 season. In 13 games for the Blue Devils last season, he had six interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Duke plays at Baylor this weekend, but doesn't open ACC play until Sept. 29 against Virginia Tech.