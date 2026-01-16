Duke officials have growing concerns that star quarterback Darian Mensah could enter the transfer portal, multiple sources told CBS Sports.

Mensah is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the country after signing a multiyear deal last offseason that pays him $4 million annually, according to sources. His name has surfaced repeatedly this cycle as a potentially movable quarterback in conversations with industry sources, and that chatter has only intensified in the closing hours of the 2026 portal window as quarterback-needy programs look to add a proven passer.

Mensah emerged as an all-ACC selection in his first year with Duke, finishing the 2025 season second nationally with 3,973 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound California native transferred to Duke last offseason from Tulane.

Why Now For Mensah?

Mensah and Duke were an ideal partnership during the 2025 season. Duke spent big to land him, and it led to an ACC championship. Meanwhile, Mensah emerged as one of the truly elite passers on the Power Four level, finishing in the top 10 nationally in almost every major passing category.

There were even reports last month that Mensah decided to return to Duke for the 2026 season, passing on the NFL Draft to do so.

At that time there were rumors Mensah could consider the portal. He was a popular potential name for several schools, but he seemed to shut all that down midway through December.

But in recent days Mensah's name began to pick up steam again talking with industry sources. There are several QB-needy teams without solutions to their quarterback issues, and no real answers to be found in the portal. The top 26 quarterbacks in the 247Sports portal rankings are all accounted for and the only quarterback in the top 50 with starting experience is EJ Colson, who is coming from Incarnate Word.

Mensah, if he entered, would instantly be the most in-demand prospect in the portal.

Duke is still trying to keep him, per sources, as it would be a devastating blow to lose him so close to the portal's shutdown at midnight on Jan. 16.