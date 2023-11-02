Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will miss an "extended period of time" after suffering a toe injury in a loss at Louisville in Week 9, ESPN reports. Adding to the Blue Devils troubles, quarterback Henry Belin IV is also out with an upper body injury. That puts true freshman Grayson Loftis, who has only thrown five passes in his NCAA career, on track to make his first start Thursday night as the Blue Devils play Wake Forest.

While there is no definitive timeline on a return, it's possible that Leonard could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN. Beyond the matchup against Wake Forest, the Blue Devils have remaining games at North Carolina, at Virginia and at home against Pittsburgh. Duke is still in the hunt for a spot in the ACC Championship Game, though the Blue Devils are in a logjam of teams sitting a two losses in conference play and would need help along the way.

Leonard previously suffered an ankle injury late during the team's Week 5 loss against Notre Dame. After a bye, he was sidelined for the Blue Devils' Week 7 win against NC State before returning to action in Week 8 against the Seminoles.

Leonard helped the Blue Devils race out to a 5-1 start to the year. Across seven starts, he's passed for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed for an additional 352 yards and four scores.

The matchup between Duke and Wake Forest will be the 103rd all-time meeting between the schools. The Blue Devils, who posted a 34-31 victory in the 2022 meeting, are looking to string together victories against the Demon Deacons for the first time since winning four straight games in the series from 2012-15.