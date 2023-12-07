Duke is hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next coach, multiple outlets report. Diaz just wrapped up his second season on coach James Franklin's staff as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare to face No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Under Diaz, Penn State's defense finished the regular season atop the FBS, limiting opponents to 223.3 yards on average. The Nittany Lions were also third in scoring defense at an average of 11.4 points allowed, only trailing Big Ten foes Ohio State and Michigan, which served as Penn State's only two defeats in 2023. Diaz's unit previously finished No. 16 in total defense among FBS teams during the 2022 season as the Nittany Lions ended the year with a Rose Bowl victory against Utah.

This will be Diaz's second coaching stint in the ACC after guiding Miami from 2019-21. He was 21-15 overall with the Hurricanes before being replaced by Mario Cristobal. Diaz was previously Miami's defensive coordinator from 2016-18 before earning the promotion after ex-Hurricanes coach Mark Richt retired.

Diaz will replace Mike Elko, who left Duke after two seasons to take the job at Texas A&M, where Elko was previously defensive coordinator. Elko guided the Blue Devils to nine wins during his 2022 debut in Durham, North Carolina, and started this season 5-1 before injuries derailed the season to 7-5.

Duke is set to conclude its 2023 season against Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23. Associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor is serving as interim coach until Elko's replacement is finalized.