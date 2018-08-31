Duke vs. Army odds: 2018 college football picks by advanced model on 7-0 run

Friday's slate of college football matchups includes an intriguing clash of contrasts when the pass-happy Duke Blue Devils host the grind-it-out Army Black Knights at 7 p.m. ET in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 13.5-point home favorites, up 2.5 from the opener. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has trickled down from 47.5 to 46. If Duke has any shot at reaching the ACC Championship Game, it must win its non-conference contests, including Friday night's tilt with Army. That won't be an easy task, either. After Army, the Devils have difficult road dates at Northwestern (10-3 last season) and Baylor.

The model has considered that the loss of quarterback Ahmed Bradshaw, who ran Army's triple option to precision, is a major loss but not insurmountable. Taking the reins is Kelvin Hopkins, who won't be asked to sling the pigskin very often, as the Black Knights finished the 2017 season with 65 total pass attempts.

Manning the backfield is senior running back Darnell Woolfolk, who gained 812 ground yards and found paydirt 14 times. He will likely be a greater offensive component with Bradshaw gone. Leading receiver Kell Walker also returns. He led Army last season in receptions and receiving yards, but presumably won't be called on much for an offense that rushes in excess of 90 percent of the time. Safety James Gibson is the star of Army's secondary, collecting 45 tackles last season.

Just because Army has been a well-oiled machine in the past doesn't mean it can stay within the spread on Friday. The model also knows that coming off a less-than-satisfying 7-6 season that concluded with a rousing 36-14 romp over Northern Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl, Duke is casting its lot on junior quarterback Daniel Jones, who has thrown for over 5,500 yards and notched 30 touchdown passes.

Disturbingly, Jones' completion accuracy fell from nearly 63 percent in 2016 to 56.7 last year. He will need to rely on his agile footwork to elude a speedy Army defensive line that relies on constant quarterback pressure. Alleviating stress for Jones and the passing game is running back Brittain Brown, who showed a deft touch in limited 2017 action. Jones will also rely on his trusty trio of wideouts T.J. Rahming, Chris Taylor and Johnathan Lloyd, who have combined for over 2,800 yards and 262 receptions over the past two years.

