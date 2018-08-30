Duke vs. Army odds: 2018 college football picks from proven model on 7-0 run

Right before the college football season gets into full swing, an intriguing matchup pitting the Army Black Knights against the Duke Blue Devils plays out Friday at 7 p.m. ET from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 13-point home favorites, up two points from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down 2.5 from 47.5 to 45. Before you make your Army vs. Duke picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



The model has simulated Army vs. Duke 10,000 times to produce strong against the spread and Over-Under picks.



The model has considered that the loss of quarterback Ahmed Bradshaw, who ran Army's triple option to precision, is a major loss but not insurmountable. Taking the reins is Kelvin Hopkins, who won't be asked to sling the pigskin very often, as the Black Knights finished the 2017 season with 65 total pass attempts.



Manning the backfield is senior running back Darnell Woolfolk, who gained 812 ground yards and found paydirt 14 times. He will likely be a greater offensive component with Bradshaw gone. Leading receiver Kell Walker also returns. He led Army last season in receptions and receiving yards, but presumably won't be called on much for an offense that rushes in excess of 90 percent of the time. Safety James Gibson is the star of Army's secondary, collecting 45 tackles last season.



Just because Army has been a well-oiled machine in the past doesn't mean it can stay within the spread. Duke, which is coming off a 7-6 season that included a 21-16 loss to Army, turns to quarterback Daniel Jones to lead the pass-centric Devils. He has a trio of returning wideouts to target that includes T.J. Rahming, Chris Taylor and Johnathan Lloyd, who have combined for 262 catches and more than 2,800 yards over the past two seasons.



The Blue Devils were done in by special teams in last year's contest against Army when the Knights returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Coach David Cutcliffe, now in his 10th season in Durham, is hoping that unit is more effective in 2018.



