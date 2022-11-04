ACC foes face off under the lights on Friday evening in Chestnut Hill. The Boston College Eagles welcome the Duke Blue Devils to Alumni Stadium for a conference tilt. Both teams are playing their ninth game of the season, with Boston College entering at 2-6 and Duke sitting at 5-3. Boston College aims to stop a three-game losing streak, while Duke looks to build on a 45-21 road win over Miami in its last outing. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec left last week's game with an undisclosed injury and his status is uncertain for this one.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Blue Devils as 10-point road favorites for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 47 in the latest Boston College vs. Duke odds. Before making any Duke vs. Boston College picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Boston College and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Boston College vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Boston College spread: Duke -10

Duke vs. Boston College over/under: 47 points

Duke vs. Boston College money line: Duke -385, Boston College +300

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-3 against the spread this season

BC: The Eagles are 1-7 against the spread this season

Duke vs. Boston College picks: See picks here



Why Duke can cover

Duke has the superior offense in this matchup, providing a lofty baseline, even on the road. The Blue Devils are scoring 34.4 points per game this season, a top-four mark in the ACC, and Duke is in the top five of the conference with 422.5 total yards per game. Duke is electric in the ground game, averaging 205.1 yards per game, and the Blue Devils are No. 2 in the ACC with 5.4 yards per carry as a team.

Duke is completing 64.6% of its passes, No. 3 in the ACC, and the Blue Devils have yielded only 12 sacks, second-fewest in the conference. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard is a true dual-threat option at the point of attack, and Boston College has clear defensive weaknesses. The Eagles have the second-worst scoring defense (28.8 points allowed per game) in the ACC in 2022, and Boston College ranks in the bottom five of the conference in total yards allowed.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College's passing offense is productive and Zay Flowers is in the centerpiece. The senior wide receiver currently leads the ACC with 54 receptions, and Flowers also sits atop the conference with 726 receiving yards. Flowers has six receiving touchdowns, No. 3 in the ACC, and he keys an attack that ranks in the top five of the ACC with 242.0 passing yards per game. Boston College should also benefit from the Duke defense struggling against the pass.

The Blue Devils are in the bottom three of the ACC in total defense (392.8 yards allowed per game), passing defense (262.9 yards allowed per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (16) this season. On defense, Boston College is in the top four of the ACC in completion rate allowed (57.9%) and Duke has the second-fewest passing yards (217.0 per game) in the conference. The Eagles are also yielding only 3.8 yards per carry on the defensive side.

How to make Duke vs. Boston College picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with both teams projected to throw for more than 250 yards. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Boston College spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.